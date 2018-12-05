Ten Oaks Place present Lawton’s Senior Center For Creative Living with Shining Star award

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Ten Oaks Place is honoring Lawton’s Senior Center For Creative Living as a “Shining Star.”
The center was awarded for its dedication to the community’s senior citizens. The day center hosts several programs and classes for seniors, like their recent series on Alzheimer’s education.
“We try to work with medical equipment people, with anybody who has the senior citizens' best interest at heart. An we try to partner with them in ways to help our senior population,” said Lorene Miller, Executive Director at The Center For Creative Living.
The center is open from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday.
