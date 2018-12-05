OHP identify woman killed in Grady County I-44 crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Virginia woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.
It happened around 11:30 about four miles north of Chickasha.
OHP says a car and a semi were both heading toward Oklahoma City when the car pulled into the semi’s lane, crashing into the semi then rolling. 29-year-old Ashley Pugh of Bumpass, Virginia, was a passenger in the car and was killed. Troopers say she was partially thrown out of the passenger side window and was then trapped for about two hours.
Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The car driver was treated and released from a hospital.
