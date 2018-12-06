Cameron University holds guitar ensemble concert

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several Cameron University musicians took the stage Wednesday night for a special Guitar Ensemble concert.
The concert was held in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. There three Cameron music majors played several songs of varying styles. They played pieces arranged specifically for classical guitar from composers like Mozart and Bach. And to round off the concert, one ensemble member arranged a number of Beatles songs for the audience.
