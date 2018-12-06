Filing period for Altus municipal elections comes to an end

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Voters in Altus will have several candidates to choose from when they head to the polls in February, but some positions will not be on the ballot.
The three day filing period for municipal elections ended Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Some of the current office holders did not draw opponents. They are Chief of Police Tim Murphy, Street Commissioner Chad Osborne and Council Ward 1 member Doyle Jencks. They were all elected to another term.
Current Altus Mayor Jack Smiley drew opposition from Dwayne Martin. Meanwhile, you can also see the candidates for city council seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4.
The primary election in Altus is set for February with the general election scheduled for April.
