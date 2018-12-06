First Alert Forecast: winter weather arrives Friday

Overnight more showers are expected to push through as temps near freezing. Some light freezing drizzle is expected early Friday morning. Bridges and overpasses could be slick Friday morning. Latest data this morning suggests a slightly warmer solution during the day on Friday, which would limit some of our ice chances during the afternoon. Friday evening temps are expected to fall well below freezing, leaving us with a freezing rain to sleet to snow mix into early Saturday morning. Ice totals are expected to be between .25 to .50 inches. Snow totals are expected to be from 1-3 inches with locally heavy amounts up to 5 inches out to the W.