First Alert Forecast: winter weather arrives Friday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Temps are roughly 25-30 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Cloud cover will stick around today through Sunday morning.
The cold front comes through by lunch today, dropping our temps from the upper 40s into the low 40s this afternoon. North winds gust up to 25 mph. A few showers will be possible along the front this afternoon, but most stay dry.
Overnight more showers are expected to push through as temps near freezing. Some light freezing drizzle is expected early Friday morning. Bridges and overpasses could be slick Friday morning. Latest data this morning suggests a slightly warmer solution during the day on Friday, which would limit some of our ice chances during the afternoon. Friday evening temps are expected to fall well below freezing, leaving us with a freezing rain to sleet to snow mix into early Saturday morning. Ice totals are expected to be between .25 to .50 inches. Snow totals are expected to be from 1-3 inches with locally heavy amounts up to 5 inches out to the W.
Temps Saturday stay in the upper 20s under overcast skies. We’re still below freezing Sunday morning before temps climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday afternoon. Morning lows stay below freezing until next Wednesday with high temps in the 40s and 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.