PSO preparing for winter weather on the way

“Ice forms on the power line, and generally, for the most part, it’s not the weight of the ice, but it forms what we call a wing, which will make the lines gallop up and down, kind of like if you were cracking a whip of something like that," said Hushbeck. "That’s when it tends to tear things up. So, really it’s a combination of ice forming and the amount of wind that’s associated with it.”