Salvation Army still has dozens of angels to adopt

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Salvation Army says they still have dozens of unadopted angels on their Angel Tree.
The Angel Tree program is an annual event for the Salvation Army where members of the community can “adopt” a child in need and buy toys and clothes for them. They started the year with more than 260 angels and, with just a few days left in the program, there are still more than 70 that have not been claimed.
Major Joanna Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army urges anyone who can to get involved to adopt an angel. “Just look at that angel because that represents a child that is in need. It will do their heart so good to know they helped a child this Christmas,” said Major Robinson.
You can adopt an angel by going to Lawton Central Mall. Each angel on the tree will tell you whether the child is a boy or a girl and what size clothes they wear. The program runs until Saturday.
