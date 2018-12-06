Zayna Haliburton got a look at how to be prepared in winter weather

The Oklahoma State Department of Health wants drivers to be safe when winter weather hits the state. They’re urging drivers to properly prepare for winter weather on the roadway, and to only drive on slick roads if you absolutely have to, but they say if you do have to go out in hazardous conditions, make sure your cell phone is fully charged and keep a blanket, water, a flashlight, jumper cables, sand for traction, a battery-powered radio, and a first-aid kit in your car at all times. They also recommend keeping your car’s fuel tank full, or close to it.