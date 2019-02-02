LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Today was nice and mild all across Texoma with most places in the mid to upper 60s. We will see even warmer temperatures tomorrow. Tonight, will stay nice and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through 10PM. If you are headed out the door this evening you can leave the coat at home. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.
Tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy, with another round of morning fog. Some counties could see dense fog through 9-10AM. During the afternoon most of the cloud cover will begin to push east and some sunshine will return for our central counties. Clearing will continue into the overnight hours with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday lots of sunshine will return and temperatures will again jump back into the 70s. Tuesday will be another nice afternoon with more 70 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. We do have a small chance of rain that will build in ahead of a cold front that arrives Thursday. Rain looks to stay on the lighter side into Thursday morning. Thursday around noon a strong cold front will move into Texoma bringing cooler temperatures and more rain along with it. Highs on Thursday will be in low 50s. Transitioning into Friday temperatures will continue to cool into the 30s, which could change some of our rain over to a wintry mix. Cold temperatures in the 30s will stick with us into Saturday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
