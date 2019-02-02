Wednesday high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. We do have a small chance of rain that will build in ahead of a cold front that arrives Thursday. Rain looks to stay on the lighter side into Thursday morning. Thursday around noon a strong cold front will move into Texoma bringing cooler temperatures and more rain along with it. Highs on Thursday will be in low 50s. Transitioning into Friday temperatures will continue to cool into the 30s, which could change some of our rain over to a wintry mix. Cold temperatures in the 30s will stick with us into Saturday.