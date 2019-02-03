Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist Friday evening in Stephens County about two miles west of Comanche.
According to the report, it happened just after 6:30 on SH53 east of County Road 2790. The bicyclist, Raul Soliz, 23, was eastbound on State Highway 53 when he was hit by a vehicle also heading east. The impact of the collision sent Soliz over the guardrail into the steep drainage ditch. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Solis was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital. He was then transferred to OU Medical where he died.
OHP says no eyewitnesses have been found but they are asking for the public’s help identifying a piece of a vehicle found at the scene. Investigating troopers believe it may belong to the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop G in Lawton at (580)-353-0783.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Comanche Police Department, Comanche Fire Department and Corum Fire Department are assisting OHP in the investigation.
