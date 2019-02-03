First Alert Forecast: patchy fog this morning

Rain chances return Wednesday night following another afternoon with temps in the low 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front drops in early Thursday, keeping high temps from warming past the upper 40s and low 50s before we fall into the 20s by early Friday morning. Highs on Friday stay in the 30s. We could see some rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday and again Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty to how much rain we’ll see or if we’ll see any winter weather late week.