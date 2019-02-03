First Alert Forecast: patchy fog this morning

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! Patchy fog likely as you’re out the door this morning.
Expect patchy fog to continue through about 9 am before we see it mix out. South winds are fairly strong this morning (gusting up to 20 mph), helping keep us from seeing any dense fog. Those S winds will continue to bring in warmer air into this afternoon. Temps reach the 70s today, with upper 70s out west and elevated fire danger. Expect cloud cover to slowly decrease into this afternoon. Temps hover around the low 70s by 5 pm before falling into the 50s late tonight.
Monday expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the 70s. We’ll have a weak front that drops through tomorrow, keeping our temps in the low 70s with drier air moving in. North winds gust up to 15 mph.
Mid 70s are expected Tuesday with light winds and party cloudy skies.
Rain chances return Wednesday night following another afternoon with temps in the low 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front drops in early Thursday, keeping high temps from warming past the upper 40s and low 50s before we fall into the 20s by early Friday morning. Highs on Friday stay in the 30s. We could see some rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday and again Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty to how much rain we’ll see or if we’ll see any winter weather late week.
This weekend we stay cool with temps in the 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.