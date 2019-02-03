LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s through 10PM, so if you have plans to get outside and fire up the grill for Super Bowl Sunday, it will be a nice night for that. Winds will remain a little gusty, but will begin to wined down after sunset. Overnight lows heading into the work week will be around 50 degrees.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with more temperatures in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine returning. A weak front will move in during the afternoon and evening, this will cool temperatures down into the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows into Tuesday. Tuesday by mid morning the front will lift north, and by the afternoon temperatures will again be in the low to mid 70s.
Moisture looks to make a push north on Wednesday which will help develop more clouds and a few rain chances. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As we transition in Thursday a strong cold front looks to move in during the late morning and early afternoon. This front will bring rain chances for most of Texoma, with the possibility of some heavier rain for the southern and eastern portion of the viewing area. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 40s.
Friday as the front moves east, some wrap around rain will be possible in the morning. Given the cooler temperatures some light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. As of now no accumulations are expected. Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the lower 20s, and highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday and Sunday our temperatures will begin to climb back into the 40s and 50s. We could see a secondary little system move into Texoma bringing a few light rain chances, but we will keep next weekend dry for now.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.