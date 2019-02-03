Moisture looks to make a push north on Wednesday which will help develop more clouds and a few rain chances. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As we transition in Thursday a strong cold front looks to move in during the late morning and early afternoon. This front will bring rain chances for most of Texoma, with the possibility of some heavier rain for the southern and eastern portion of the viewing area. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 40s.