Lawton community goes super bowling on Super Bowl Sunday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Millions of people have super bowl traditions, but for some in Lawton, that tradition includes hopefully more strikes than spares. It is called super bowling, and it has been a tradition at Thunderbird Lanes for the last 30 years.
“People call it a bowling tournament. I call it a bowling party,” said Mark Hill.
Hill has been bowling here all his life. His father has owned the bowling alley since 1964, and now, Mark is the general manager. He said the annual super bowling party is always a hit.
“It’s just a bunch of people that’s known each other for years, and they come out here once a year and bowl and have a good time," said Hill. "It’s just a big super bowl party.”
Richie Land has been organizing super bowling since its beginning 30 years ago. Over the years, the annual party has also turned into a charity event. This year, each team donated cases of canned food items for the Lawton Food Bank.
“We usually give them between 50 to 70 cases of canned food, which helps them out very well," said Land. "We’ve done deals before for the Fort Sill soldiers. We’ve also done stuff for Special Olympics, where we donate money to them when we do this.”
Each year, 16 teams sign up to super bowl, and many are the same teams from 30 years ago. Eddie Hamra, a member of the Fireballers, is one of those original competitors. He said the best part of the annual tournament is not the competition, but the friendships he has made along the way.
“It’s what happens when you make real friends, and that’s what this whole group of people are about," said Hamra. "There’s many of us that may not even see each other but once a year now, but it’s kind of like a homecoming. When we see each other, we never miss a beat. We start right where we left off last time. It’s that kind of friendships. And that’s really the biggest part of this.”
After super bowling, many competitors will watch the super bowl together, either at Thunderbird Lanes or around town. Although they might be rooting for different teams, the camaraderie will remain at the bowling alley.
