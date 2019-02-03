LPD investigates drive-by shooting in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened overnight on the northwest side of town.
Around one o’clock Saturday morning officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of NW Kingsbury.
When they arrived on scene police found a male victim who was reportedly shot by an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.