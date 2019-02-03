Poppy the prairie dog at Medicine Park Aquarium says early spring

MEDICINE PARK, OK (TNN) - All eyes were on Poppy the prairie dog Saturday morning at the Medicine Park Aquarium as she made her highly anticipated forecast.
It was the second annual Groundhog Day event at the Medicine Park Aquarium, but this was Poppy’s first prediction.
She's a black tailed prairie dog, which is native to Oklahoma.
Poppy the weather-predicting prairie dog was the one to deliver the good news this morning.
“Poppy came out and did not see her shadow, so we were ready to proclaim spring, early spring," said Doug Kemper, executive director of Medicine Park Aquarium. “But then a few seconds later, the sun peaked out a little bit and she maybe saw her shadow. But the crowd that was here at the time, the probably fifty or so people, the consensus was an early spring. So that’s going to be the verdict. It was optional, so we took the early spring. And Poppy agrees.”
Poppy’s first birthday is in two weeks. Her handler says they may be celebrating her big day at the aquarium with the community. However, if there is a birthday party in lieu of gifts Poppy says please bring her oats.
