LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Wedding planning just got a little easier for some brides and grooms.
The Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo was held Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. Attendees had a chance to explore what is available this wedding season from the 30 different vendors and there was even a bridal fashion show.
Event Coordinator, Tami Bradford says the event is a one stop shop for all your wedding planning.
“We put these shows together so you can come and meet the vendors. We have a lot of great vendors in this area that people don’t know about," said Bradford. "You can come here, meet all the vendors, talk to them, get to know them, you can book them, you can essentially plan your whole entirely wedding today.”>
Bradford says the next bridal show will also be at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. It is scheduled for June 30th.
