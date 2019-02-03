WFPD: Man in custody after officer-involved shooting at Central Freeway Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say a man is in custody after he tried to flee from them and was shot by officers Sunday morning.
Police were called to the Walmart on Central Freeway at around 6:45 on reports that a stolen Honda Civic was spotted in the parking lot.
Officers approached the car to find a man sitting in it. The suspect struck a patrol car with the stolen Honda Civic in what police say was an apparent attempt to flee the area.
WFPD officers at the scene say an officer was standing behind the car when it began to reverse at a high rate of speed. The officer was not injured in the incident.
Sergeant Harold McClure says police shot at the suspect, who continued to flee despite being struck by at least one round.
The car stopped nearby at the intersection of Airport and Central Freeway where the driver was taken into custody and transported to the United Regional Health Center. Police say his injury is not considered life-threatening.
Police have not released the name of the driver, but say he is facing multiple charges.
Police add that it is standard operating procedure for an officer to be placed on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting will be reviewed by the WFPD Office of Professional Conduct and the District Attorney’s Office.
