First Alert Forecast: sunny & warm today

A mild start to our morning. Temps are in the 50s as you’re out the door. We warm into the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds shift back to the N and gust up to 15 mph. A few clouds move in overnight. Lows reach into the upper 40s early Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower chance will be possible late Tuesday, mainly in the I-44 corridor.