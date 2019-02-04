First Alert Forecast: sunny & warm today

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma!
A mild start to our morning. Temps are in the 50s as you’re out the door. We warm into the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds shift back to the N and gust up to 15 mph. A few clouds move in overnight. Lows reach into the upper 40s early Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower chance will be possible late Tuesday, mainly in the I-44 corridor.
We move into Wednesday and temps remain in the 70s. More showers & storms are on the way late Wednesday. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with winds to 60 mph and hail up to quarters.
By Thursday the cold front pushes on through, dropping our highs in the 40s with N winds gusting up to 40 mph. Rain chances end by midday.
Highs on Friday stay in the upper 30s with SE winds returning late. We’re mostly cloudy again Saturday with highs int he 40s before we reach the 50s on Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
