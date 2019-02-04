LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good afternoon Texoma! Temperatures today were in the upper 60s and upper 70s, but now as a cold front dives south through Texoma temperatures will begin to drop off quickly heading into the evening. The cold front looks to stall out along the Red River and then retreat north tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler to start your Tuesday with lower 40s for counties along I-40, mid 40s for central Texoma, and lower 50s for our far southern counties. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will again return into the 70s for most places. Tuesday evening a few light and isolated rain showers will be possible primarily for counties along I-44 and east. These rain chances will increase into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible for most of Texoma throughout Wednesday afternoon. As we push into the late afternoon hours a few of those storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts to 60mph and quarter sized hail. Counties in between I-44 and I-35 have the best chances for seeing isolated heavier rain and stronger storms.