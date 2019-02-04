John Adams Elementary brings back clogging for students

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Third through fifth graders are having fun clogging away each week at John Adams Elementary.
John Adams Elementary has offered clogging to its students for eight years. They skipped almost two years and recently brought it back this semester. Director of The John Adams Kicking Patriots, Patty Parker said she’s taught the class all eight years and has been clogging herself for over 30 years. She said there’s something about working with kids that has kept her doing this for so long.
“I have a hundred percent participation with the parents, which I think is very important that they get in their child’s lives, and so that’s something about clogging that has really kept me going is to get them involved with their kids and enjoy it," said parker.
Fifth graders, Ella Croft and Kendall Vrana clogged in third grade. They are both happy to be doing it once again.
“I’m really glad that it’s back because it feels really good to clog, and I feel happy when I clog and when I perform, it helps me get through my day,” said Croft.
“I feel happy that it’s back because I liked clogging, and I missed it when it was gone because I thought it was going to come back in fourth grade, but when I came to fifth grade it came back," said Vrana.
Principal at John Adams Elementary, Kim Harrison said this is a way for the students to learn skills they can use in the future.
“It does take a lot of practice and stamina and coordination and dedication to do, so it’s definitely something she’s going to instill in these children and hopefully it will carry on with them in the future, the importance of hard work," said Harrison.
The students practice after school one day a week for an hour. Parker said the students will perform at Showcase and Arts for All. She wants to keep them involved in the community as much as possible.
