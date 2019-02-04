Lawton’s star of the stage and screen, Candi Earley, dies at 68

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - One of Lawton’s famous personages, Candice Earley Nolan has died.
As a star of the stage and the screen, Candi is best-known for her portrayal of Donna Beck on the television daytime drama, “All My Children”. She also had an impressive Broadway stage career and even appeared as Sandy in the original production of the musical, “Grease”.
While living in New York, she regularly returned to Lawton, which she considered “home”. Candi grew up in Lawton and was educated in the Lawton Public Schools. In 1968, she was crowned Miss Lawton. A statue of her and Bill Crawford stands proudly in Shepler Square Park.
Candi had been battling Multiple Systems Atrophy for the last eight years. She passed away on Thursday, January 31, at her home in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was 68.
Visit the website www.youngsfuneralhome.com for more information.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.