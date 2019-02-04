Punishing hate: Paper tiger laws serve up little to no penalties for attackers

In 2011, Arkansas was the site of the first sentencing under the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Frankie Maybee and Sean Popejoy attacked five Hispanic men on June 20, 2010. Investigators said Maybee and Popejoy forced the men off the road until they lost control and their car burst into flames – all the while, yelling racial slurs. With no hate crime law on the books, the only way for the case to get a hate crime designation was with federal Department of Justice prosecution. A judge sentenced Maybee to 11 years in prison and Popejoy to four years.