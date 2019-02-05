Apache Casino Hotel building around decade old tent

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Construction is underway on at the Apache Casino Hotel to build a structure around the large white tent that’s served as the exterior of the casino for about a decade.
So far, the crane put four of 19 large trusses, which is a steel structure that supports the roof, for the build over of the current casino. This is the second phase of the construction. The first phase was building the front structure that's already completed.
They're building this because, Brady Jones, VP of Design and Development for Mountain Management, said the huge tent is over a decade old, and the Fort Sill Apaches are now trying to protect it by building around it.
"As a tent structure, we ran into some complications where the fabric is wearing its self out, and so we've gone through and done patching and done some other things, and now it's time to make a permanent structure,” Jones said.
Once this building and phase is completed, they're going to take down the tent as part of phase three. Jones said they designed the second phase, which they're doing now, with that in mind.
"The entire tent will eventually come out of the west side of the building,” he said. “Every time we take on a project here, we're thinking about the steps to follow, and that's just one of those steps."
"It's always a little sad when you see the tent go away,” Lynn Ray, the Apache Casino Hotel General Manager said. “The sprung structure has really served it's self well for a long period of time."
He said they've seen a lot of growth over the past 20 years going from a smoke shop to where they are today.
"Every day it's like being at a playground. We get to come in, we get to see the next steps that are accomplished, and it's just a lot of fun. So, we're really looking forward to the continued growth," Ray said.
During construction this month, certain areas of the casino will be closed for about 30 minutes to an hour. Phase two is expected to be done by the end of the year. There’s no start date yet for phase 3 of the expansion.
