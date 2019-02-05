Comanche family seeking answers after deadly hit and run

COMANCHE, OK (TNN) - A family in Comanche is grieving and begging for answers after a young man riding his bike was killed by a hit and run driver.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a Chrysler Sebring, with heavy damage on the passenger side. That’s because the victim was hit so hard, his body was thrown over a guardrail and into drainage ditch.
It happened on Highway 53 near Stephens County Road 2790 Friday night. That’s about three miles west of Comanche. 23-year-old Raul Solis died at a hospital in Oklahoma City.
"I just wish he was here. I miss him. It’s always been us six siblings. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” said Raul’s sister Kassandra White.
Family and friends of 23-year-old Raul Solis describe him as a man who brightened the lives of everyone around him.
"He had a way of touching people’s lives and whenever you were down he’d be there for you to lift you back up, even when he had his own issues,” said Krystal Solis, Raul’s sister.
"He loved everybody, always had something positive to say, always was good for a hug. Never wanted to disappoint anybody,” said Comanche High School Principal Steven Dunham.
"Just so outgoing, very motivated, very caring,” said Raul’s cousin Glorybeth Garcia.
“He was a hard worker, each time I saw him he’d say he’s striving to be a hard worker just like his dad,” said Raul’s friend Leta Riddles.
”He never failed, if he saw you in public he was going to hug you, big smile. He was just infectious,” said Comanche High School teacher Lyndsey Miller.
That infectious personality is why, as news of Raul’s death spread, it impacted the entire Comanche community. More than $12,000 in donations for funeral expenses were collected in less than two days, while students at Comanche High School planned a 5k in Raul’s honor and collected another $500 at lunch today to give to his siblings.
“A lot of support from the community, thank you for that, it just shows how he impacted a lot of people’s lives,” said Krystal Solis.
”It’s incredible, I don’t guess I was surprised. This is a really special place and Raul was a part of it. And we’ll honor that,” Dunham said.
"It’s amazing, it touched my heart. I teared up just reading all this because of how much he touched the community, how much he meant to a lot of people,” Garcia said.
But as the community mourns the loss of Raul, law enforcement is still on the lookout for the person who hit him. "There’s no telling how much pain he was in just laying there, lifeless, scared cold. They left him like his life didn’t matter. Just left him. He mattered. They could have stopped. He could be here. He should be here,” White said.
All of Raul’s loved ones are hoping for justice for him and have a message for him. "Keep your head up, we love you so much. You will always be with us. Always,” Garcia said.
"He was a big part of everybody’s world here and we’re going to miss him,” Dunham said.
"You taught me a lot about what it really means to love people,” Miller said.
"I want to tell him thank you for being a really good little brother and just showing me how to love God and love life,” White said.
Investigators are looking for the driver of a Chrysler Sebring, because they found pieces of that kind of car at the scene of the crash. If you see one, damaged on the front passenger side, call the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office or Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Raul Solis’s funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Ray of Hope Church in Comanche. The family asks guests wear a fishing or superhero shirt, because Raul loved both.
