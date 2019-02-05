First Alert Forecast: fog this morning

Dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 am for almost all of SW OK. Expect visibility to be poor this morning. Our temps have dropped into the 40s today. That slightly drier air we saw yesterday is going to be replaced by slightly warmer and moist air this afternoon as the warm front lifts N through midday. Temps reach the 70s this afternoon for many in N TX. We’ll be slightly cooler in SW OK where temps remain in the 50s and 60s for some due to cloud cover and that slower moving warm front.