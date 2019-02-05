First Alert Forecast: fog this morning

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! Another foggy start this morning.
Dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 am for almost all of SW OK. Expect visibility to be poor this morning. Our temps have dropped into the 40s today. That slightly drier air we saw yesterday is going to be replaced by slightly warmer and moist air this afternoon as the warm front lifts N through midday. Temps reach the 70s this afternoon for many in N TX. We’ll be slightly cooler in SW OK where temps remain in the 50s and 60s for some due to cloud cover and that slower moving warm front.
Late tonight we could see some spotty showers E across the I-44 corridor. Light rain is all we are anticipating. More showers will be possible early Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be strong Wednesday, gusting up to 25 mph. More 70s for high Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front pushes through late Wednesday into Thursday. We could see some strong to severe storms late Wednesday with winds to 60 mph and hail to quarters as the main threats. Temps drop into the 40s and 30s by Thursday afternoon. Temps continue to fall overnight and we reach the teens by early Friday morning.
Highs Friday stay in the 30s with mostly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and N winds shifting back to the SE.
Highs climb into the 40s and 50s this weekend with strong S winds. A few showers will be possible next Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
