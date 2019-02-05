Fort Sill animal mascots honored with promotion ceremony

FORT SILL, OK (TNN) - A promotion ceremony was held Tuesday on Fort Sill, but the subjects of the ceremony may not be what you expect.
Big Deuce the 7th and Short Round the 6th moved up in rank Tuesday based on good behavior they’ve exhibited at recent appearances. Big Deuce the donkey was promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant and Short Round the goat went from private first class to specialist.
The duo are involved in ceremonies and parades on Fort Sill and are a proud part of the army’s history.
“It’s very unique, you won’t see live mascots on other posts. We’re proud of that. We’re proud for them to be here and specifically as alpha battery duece duece to uphold that lineage and tradition.”
First Sergeant McGinnis says they can be demoted based on behavior.
He said just two years ago Big Deuce was demoted to Sergeant after biting a command sergeant major.
