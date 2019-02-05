Fort Sill honors local educators

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Fort Sill is honoring educators who support children and military families. They handed out the “Team Sill Excellence in Education Awards” at Monday’s Lawton Public School Board meeting.
Laura Hatch of Crosby Park Elementary, Barbara Ellis of Lawton Public Schools and James Clemons of Lawton Public Schools took home awards tonight.
Winners can include administrators, teachers or support staff and are nominated by their principal, supervisors, students or parents. A panel of judges then makes the decision.
“Some of the feedback I received from judges is that this was one of the hardest years for the nominees because everyone was well deserving it’s just amazing to be able to honor our educators for their work in our school system everyday,” said Augelica Fleming, School Liaison Officer for Fort Sill.
Teachers from over 7 local schools were nominated for the awards on criteria such as service to Military Children and Families, leadership and initiative and willingness to go above and beyond standards. The awards have been offered since 2000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.