I-44 and Rogers Lane road construction nearing completion

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The I-44 and Rogers Lane construction project has been going on for about a year now, but it should be completed within the next few months. However, before that happens, your commute time may be a little longer.
Throughout the next few months, there will be lane closures on Rogers Lane during the day to complete the project. An ODOT engineer said this will not prevent you from getting to your destination, however, you may want to plan for extra travel time.
“Rogers Lane will not close in this area, but the inside lanes for each direction will. That might delay travel just a little bit," said Cole Vonfeldt, ODOT Division 7 construction engineer. "But, we’re only again, going to do it from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So, we’re avoiding those rush hours as much as possible to try to cause as little disruption as possible.”
The changes made to this area will allow drivers to only make right turns to get on or off I-44. For example, prior to the construction, if you were eastbound on Rogers Lane, you would have to turn left to get on I-44, but now you can only turn right. Vonfeldt said the project is expected to be finished this spring.
“In April. It depends on the weather," said Vonfeldt. "But we’re wrapping up. Just the small things take a little time, too. We’re putting down sod. We’ve had a wet winter season, so that’s kind of slowed things up. But, we’re getting close.”
VonFeldt also said the construction may cause your GPS to be inaccurate. He said instead, let road signs guide you to your destination.
“Just pay attention is probably the biggest advice," said Vonfeldt. "Be aware of your surroundings.”
Once this project is finished, there will be right turns only and the stoplights will be eliminated, which will help the flow of traffic.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.