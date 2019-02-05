Lawton Kiwanis Club presents funds to Lawton Elementary Schools

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton elementary schools got a boost in funding Monday and many of you helped make it possible.
The Lawton Kiwanis Club presented the school district with a check for $7,350 Monday afternoon’s board meeting.
The money will be used for alternative seating and library books in the elementary schools.
“I was an elementary school principal for many years and I have felt the stress of trying to meet all the needs of the children, so I’m ecstatic and our club is also," said Tamara Horschler of the Lawton Kiwanis Club. She says the club was able to raise funds for this donation and other projects through their Pancake Days fundraiser.
It’s the club’s only fundraiser of the year and you can help again by eating pancakes this April.
