Lawton Police respond to two wrecks Monday afternoon

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Traffic on I-44 at Rogers Lane is moving smoothly at this hour, after two crashes snarled traffic this afternoon.
They happened within 30 minutes of each other over the lunch hour. Lawton police say the driver of a black pick-up truck lost two loads of asphalt.
That spill caused a three-car crash, then another wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the pick-up got a ticket for having an unsecured load and not having a license.
