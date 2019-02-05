Lawton Public Schools kicks off annual teen conference in honor of African-American Heritage Month

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Tuesday Lawton Public Schools kicked off the first of its annual teen conferences in honor of African-American Heritage Month.
The theme of this year’s event is “Great Migration” but the presenter also spoke about the foundation of Black History Month, where it started and who created it.
He says it’s information every student should know.
“I feel that it’s important that all young people have chance to understand the past so they can better understand what’s going on in the present," said presenter Mike Forrest.
Lawton Public Schools has been holding these conferences for the past 26 years with the help of the National Family Council of Lawton-Fort Sill and the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
The next conference will be held at Tomlinson Middle School on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.