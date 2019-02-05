LPD waits tables to collect funds for the Special Olympics

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Monday night the Lawton Police Department held its annual Tip-A-Cop event at the Texas Roadhouse.
Officers played the role of server, working with the restaurant to take customers' orders and serve them their drinks.
The department was there to not only connect with the community, but collect tips and donations. All funds raised tonight will go toward the Great Plains Area Special Olympics program.
LPD enjoys the yearly event, which gives them an unusual way to meet with the people of Lawton.
“To them it’s quite a shock, because they’re looking to see somebody young or an actual server coming to their table. When they see a police officer in uniform coming to their table and asking for their drink -- initially, it’s a look of worry, but afterwards it’s like ‘hey, we’re here for the Special Olympics, raising donations, raising funds, help us out,’ and then it’s a friendly encounter at that point,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
If you missed out on Monday night’s fun, but still want to help out the Special Olympics program, you can always contact they Police Department. They say they’re always happy to take donations to help the community’s olympic athletes.
