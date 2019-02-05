Military members speak with claims processor at Cameron University

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Military members got the chance to speak with a claims processor Monday at an event at Cameron University.
The University invited a claims processor from the Muskogee VA Regional Processing Office to help veterans, active service military members and their families learn how to file a claim today.
They also talked about eligibility and benefits.
The Veterans Affairs coordinator at Cameron University says this kind of event simplifies the claims process.
“Normally they have to call an 800 line and then they talk to someone, a representative, and they make be able tow work it right then, or they may have to just make a note of the claim, look it up and then do additional work before they can get it processed. Having Jeremy right here in house, they can come in, talk to someone face to face and get personalized service," said Vicki Henson, Coordinator for Veterans Affairs at Cameron University.
This is the second time Cameron has had someone come down to help process claims, though they do have someone year-round to discuss GI educational benefits with students.
For more information on that you can call Cameron’s office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.
