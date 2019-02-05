Neighbor talks about witnessing large Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A man’s house is destroyed after his northwest Lawton home caught fire just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The fire caused some terrifying moments for the man living there and his neighbors. The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating after the fire destroyed the two-story home near NW 16 and Lincoln.
Neighbors said they no idea there was a fire on their street until they saw flames shooting from the house.
"You could see through the front of the house,” neighbor Rocky Cantwell said. “The fire was from the front of the house to the back and from side to side. It was completely engulfed."
Cantwell said after his husband spotted the huge flames and alerted him about the fire, they went next door to see if they could help.
"The guy that lives there was outside with a friend of his, and they were spraying it with a garden hose trying to get it out," he said.
Other neighbors said they just saw smoke at first, but that quickly turned into huge flames. Cantwell said the man living there told him nobody else was inside the house. Cantwell's husband immediately called 911.
"They told him that they hadn't gotten any reports, yet which was surprising because the flames were already going through the roof,” he said. “I would've figured somebody would've called by then, but it's probably one of those things that they thought somebody else called."
He said the blaze was too big for him to do anything to help, so they had to wait for firefighters to get there and put it out.
"I was standing by the front house, and it felt so hot that it felt like it was almost singeing my hair and that was at quite a distance,” Cantwell said. “I've never been that close to that big of a fire."
He has advice for others who are ever in a situation like this.
"Just be careful and call 911 cause that's going to be your best chance to save anything," he said.
Officials with the Fire Marshall’s office said the cause of the house fire is still under investigation, but they don’t suspect any criminal activity.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.