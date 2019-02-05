OSBI offering $5,000 for tips in Chickasha murder

CHICKASHA, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for the information which leads to the arrest of two suspects in a Chickasha murder.
On January 28, Arnold Adams III was found dead near his home in Chickasha. Investigators quickly identified six suspects in the murder of Adams and were able to arrest four of the six.
Two of the suspects are still free and now the OSBI is asking for the public’s help.
The two have been identified as Dmillion Williams, 16, and Malcolm Jackson, 18. Williams is also known as NinePoint and Jackson’s alias is Highlife.
The two are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on their whereabouts or additional information in the investigation, please call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or call the local police. The OSBI says to not approach them.
The other four suspects, Troy Jennings, 20, of Mcloud, Brooklyn Nelson, 16, of Oklahoma City, Vivian Sanders, 15, of Newalla and Montana Simpson, 15, of Norman are being held on first degree murder charges.
