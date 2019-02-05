‘Together Oklahoma’ educates the public on lending reform

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A grassroots organization aimed at educating the public on various statewide issues met in Lawton to discuss lending reform.
“Together Oklahoma” met Monday night at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Group members spoke with the community on predatory lending prevention with a particular focus on payday loans. They watched a short film on the subject, following up the movie with a group discussion.
Event organizers say predatory lending is a notable problem in Oklahoma, and they hope to let people know what they can do to address it. “You’re looking at a lot of people who are put into debt, and are not given the opportunity to get out of that debt, so what we’re trying to do is get that ladder and allow them to climb out of that hole that we as a state have put ourselves in,” said Jacobi Crowley, Field Organizer for Together Oklahoma. “I’m not here to tell you how to practice your own lending or how to do it, but I am going to educate you on the issue that you see throughout our state today.”
And if you missed out on the meeting, you can find more information on the group’s website at togetherok.org.
They plan to hold multiple events across the state over the course of the year.
