‘Together Oklahoma’ educates the public on lending reform

Event organizers say predatory lending is a notable problem in Oklahoma, and they hope to let people know what they can do to address it. “You’re looking at a lot of people who are put into debt, and are not given the opportunity to get out of that debt, so what we’re trying to do is get that ladder and allow them to climb out of that hole that we as a state have put ourselves in,” said Jacobi Crowley, Field Organizer for Together Oklahoma. “I’m not here to tell you how to practice your own lending or how to do it, but I am going to educate you on the issue that you see throughout our state today.”