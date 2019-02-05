Velma woman taking robe creation to Shark Tank audition

VELMA, OK (TNN) - A Velma woman hopes to take over the robe industry with a new design she’s created and she’s taking it to an audition for Shark Tank.
The Hair Turban Robe is similar to your traditional robe, except it has a built-in hood meant for your hair, similar to a towel many women use to wrap around their heads.
"Robes will be here until the end of time. It is something women will use until the end of time. It is something women use every single day and we always need a towel or something to wrap our hair up in. It’s just a solution to a problem that we have,” said Kelly Brown, the creator of the Hair Turban Robe.
Brown said she thought of the idea for the robe three years ago and quickly realized what she envisioned did not exist yet. So, she actually created a prototype by sewing the first one together herself. She has spent the three years since then trying to find the perfect material for the robe, as well as a manufacturer to create it.
"The robe is a waffle material and it’s very absorbent so whenever you get out of the shower or the pool you can just kind of rinse off really quick and put the robe off. It absorbs if you’re still a little bit wet. It helps dry your hair,” Brown said.
Brown said once she figured out the logistics, she started a Kickstarter campaign to make the robes a reality. She reached her goal in two days. Now, she has loftier goals that start Wednesday with a trip to Dallas to audition for the TV show Shark Tank.
"Just pursuing my dream. I really want to take over the robe industry. The robe industry is a billion-dollar industry. I think, this has been compared to the Snuggie, and I have big plans for my family to be honest with you, Brown said.
If everything goes as planned, we might soon be seeing Brown on Shark Tank right here on 7NEWS.
