Wichita Falls child killed in hit-and-run in Dallas

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) - Dallas Police are looking for a man they said ran over a 3-year-old with his truck, killing the little boy, and just kept going, according to CBS affiliate KTVT.
As of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Police said they recovered the truck involved in the fatal hit-and-run but not the suspect.
Police released an image of the suspect, Ramon Garcia-Ruiz, 24.
Dallas Police said around 3:25 p.m. Saturday a a black Chevrolet Pickup LTZ with TX License LCM-2124 was traveling through a parking lot at the 2900 block of W. Northwest Highway.
The child, Jorge Aguayo, was struck in front of the Chicken-N-Rice restaurant.
“He had a heart of gold,” said his mother, Yvette Aguayo.
Aguayo said she and her children had driven in from Wichita Falls to spend the weekend with family. She was with her sister when she got the call a truck had hit Jorge.
“And that the driver ran off. He left. He left my baby there to die,” she said. “He can’t live his life just like nothing happened. That man needs to be caught.”
She said witnessing the crash has affected Jorge’s siblings, including his 2-year-old sister.
“She just repeats my brother’s dead. My brother’s dead. My brother’s dead,” Aguayo said.
Detectives are requesting help from the community with any information on this person of interest and/or the truck.
The family started a fundraiser to help pay for Jorge’s funeral. They are looking to raise at least $10,000.
