Comanche Co. political leaders react to State of the Union address

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Comanche County political leaders disagree about nearly everything regarding President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but both agreed changes need to be made at the border.
"He hit a lot of the points that I think people can agree on, the barrier, the fact that previous administrations approved it and it never happened is kind of an interesting point that now he's the bad guy for trying to get something done that other people agreed to,” said Comanche County Republican Party Chair Ed Petersen.
"What I agree with him on is the need for immigration reform. I don’t agree with his methods, but we do need to reform our immigration system. I think he needs to listen to his experts on that part of the border,” said Comanche County Democratic Party Volunteer Don Nelson.
That’s where the agreements end. Petersen said he felt the speech had the correct tone for addressing the nation with a message of unity.
"I think that had to be the message. The country has responded that they want their legislators to do the job they were elected to do and to move ahead on issues,” Petersen said.
Nelson said he was extremely disappointed with what President Trump said and what he didn’t say.
"I have yet to hear Donald Trump give a speech of substance. What policy did he talk about last night? Did he mention education? Did he mention universal health care in any significant way,” Nelson said.
There were countless other areas where the two disagreed ranging from how President Trump delivered his speech to how, after the speech, the men feel about the state of our country going forward.
"I’m kind of concerned about what happens after February 15. The committee that is working on recommendations for the wall and whether or not he gets any money. He has threatened to shut the government down again which I think would be a disaster for him politically,” Nelson said.
"I’m hopeful, as I think we all are that the rhetoric of the last year, the partisanship can be melted away and we can find common ground on issues that obviously the country needs. We elected these people to govern and hopefully they will get beyond what we’ve seen,” Petersen said.
There actually is one other thing the two sides came together on, but it has nothing to do with the State of the Union address. Petersen said that there is expected to be a shortage of “I Voted” stickers in Oklahoma this year. So, the two parties in Comanche County agreed to put their money together to buy the stickers so that every person who votes, regardless of their political affiliation, will be able to get a sticker on election days.
