First Alert Forecast: more fog, rain today

Rain chances will take a break midday before more showers and storm develop later on. More showers and storms are anticipated again late afternoon and early evening and then overnight into early Thursday morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with winds to 60 mph, hail to golf balls, and a low but not zero tornado threat. This morning’s outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has slightly raised tornado probabilities in N TX later today. Storms would have to stay isolated for this scenario to happen, but a brief spin-up or two can’t be ruled out in the warmer sector of Texoma.