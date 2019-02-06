First Alert Forecast: more fog, rain today

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good afternoon Texoma! We have another very tricky forecast ahead.
Fog is starting to lighten up a bit as we head into midday. The dense fog advisory remains in effect through noon. The winter weather advisory for the possibility of freezing fog for counties near and north of I-40 also remains in effect through noon.
The stationary front has turned into a warm front and will try to lift N into this afternoon. It is highly likely that the front won’t lift too far into S OK, leaving us with high temps in the 40s and 50s across SW OK.
Rain chances will take a break midday before more showers and storm develop later on. More showers and storms are anticipated again late afternoon and early evening and then overnight into early Thursday morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with winds to 60 mph, hail to golf balls, and a low but not zero tornado threat. This morning’s outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has slightly raised tornado probabilities in N TX later today. Storms would have to stay isolated for this scenario to happen, but a brief spin-up or two can’t be ruled out in the warmer sector of Texoma.
We move overnight and a strong cold front arrives. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the 30s and 40s before falling throughout the day. North winds gust up to 40 mph, leaving us with wind chills in the teens and twenties. Lows dip into the teens early Friday morning. Highs Friday stay in the upper 30s and low 40s with sunshine finally arriving.
We slowly warm into the 40s and 50s this weekend. Rain chances return again Sunday and Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
