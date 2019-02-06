First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms this evening then cold & windy tomorrow

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A cold front may bring scattered severe storms this evening then colder, windy conditions tomorrow.
There is a huge temperature difference across Texoma this evening with 30s and 40s north and 60s to 70s south! A stationary front will remain in place as a cold front moves in from the west later this evening. Scattered storms are possible through about 1-3AM and a few could be severe. Main threats are golf ball size hail, winds to 60 mph, and heavy rain. There is a low tornado threat, mainly near and south of the Red River.
Skies will clear through tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills in the teens thanks to north winds up to 30 mph. Sunny but cold and windy tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny and chilly on Friday with highs in the low 40s and lows in the teens. Temperatures will be cool for the weekend and there is a low chance of a shower on Sunday. Highs in the 40s Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.
The timing of a cold front early next week is still in question but for now, we expect it to move in later Monday, bringing cooler temperatures on Tuesday before temperatures try to warm up towards the middle of next week.
Matt DiPirro
