First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms this evening then cold & windy tomorrow

Skies will clear through tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills in the teens thanks to north winds up to 30 mph. Sunny but cold and windy tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny and chilly on Friday with highs in the low 40s and lows in the teens. Temperatures will be cool for the weekend and there is a low chance of a shower on Sunday. Highs in the 40s Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.