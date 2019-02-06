Lawton business wins Patriotic Employer Award

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A local health care provider has received the Patriotic Employer Award for its support of military members and their spouses.
The award was presented to ENT of Oklahoma in Lawton. The business was nominated for the honor.
The award is a Department of Defense recognition for employers who take exceptional care of service members.
“Service members could really not do what they do without the support of patriotic employers, and it’s a pleasure to recognize employers for the sacrifices that they make for the service members," said Paul Ray, Southwest Oklahoma Area Chair.
As part of the award, several employees received certificates along with patriot lapel pens.
