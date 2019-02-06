Lawton community plans for National Day of Prayer

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This week will see the second official planning meeting for this year’s National Day of Prayer.
The annual, all-day prayer event will be held at Lawton’s City Hall in May. But until then, event organizers will be meeting to plan out the day and discuss how to get the community involved.
“As we pray for the Lawton Fort Sill Community and surrounding communities, we’re going to unite as people of faith to petition heaven on behalf of God’s divine plan for this city and the surrounding communities -- and this whole entire nation," said bishop Michael Collins.
This week’s meeting will be this Thursday evening at six at Jerry’s Music. All are welcome to attend.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.