Mayor Stan Booker speaks with Freedom Elementary students about being a city leader

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Freedom Elementary students had a special guest today at their school - Mayor Stan Booker!
The Freedom Students’ reading curriculum is what prompted the special visit. They recently read a book about community leaders and how students can help those leaders better the community. On Wednesday, Mayor Stan Booker stopped in to share what he does with the students.
“A lot of the students didn’t know who he was or what even a mayor is all about. So, it was really neat to be able to hear about his job and his passion for the city and how impactful Fort Sill is to the community,” said Gina Hinton, T-1 teacher at Freedom Elementary School.
Each class asked the mayor questions about his job and being a city leader.
“One question was why do I want to be mayor, and I just talked about that," said Mayor Booker. "I talked about loving my city, growing up here, being a product of the Lawton Public Schools, growing up in Lawton. The Lawton Public Schools and Lawton are very important to me.”
Mayor Booker said he values what young Lawtonians have to say.
“It’s input from our Cameron students, input from our high school students, junior high, because we’ve got to build a city that young people want to live in. That they want to stay and have their career and raise their family," said Mayor Booker. "So, input from the younger generation is very important to me so that we build the city that they want to live in.”
The mayor said he hopes by meeting with the students they become interested in Lawton and their community, and maybe one day run for city government.
