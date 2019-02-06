NEW: Federal charge filed in connection to west Lawton investigation

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A federal charge has been filed against a Lawton man who was connected to an apartment which was searched by the FBI over several days last week.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have charged Philip Heath, 50, with a felony charge of being a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
On Friday, we told you about the original call which sent the Lawton Police Department to the Green Terrace Apartments located near west 67th and Gore.
According to federal court documents, a 911 caller contacted police and accused Heath of pointing a gun at her and threatening her. After officers detained Heath they searched the apartment and could see the buttstock of at least one rifle sticking out from underneath a mattress.
While interviewing Heath, he allegedly admitted to officers that he had four guns in the residence including two pistols, a lever action rifle and a .22 caliber rifle. When they checked Heath’s criminal history, it was discovered that he had previously been convicted of two felonies in California, including First Degree Burglary in 1987 and Felon/Addict in possession of a firearm in 1996.
Heath is currently being held in the Comanche County Detention Center. According to their website, Heath is also being held on multiple complaints related to drug trafficking and domestic assault. At this time, no other official charges have been filed against him.
We contacted the FBI on Wednesday morning and were told they would not be releasing any more information at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation. We have reached out to the ATF and are waiting for a statement from them.
