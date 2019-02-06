REPORT: Stoops eyeing return to sideline

DALLAS, TX (TNN) - Reports say Bob Stoops will be returning to the sideline, this time of a professional football team in Dallas ... just not the Cowboys.
According to Pro Football Talk, Stoops will be the first coach to be announced as part of the new XFL Football League which is set to kick off next year.
PFT says Stoops will be the General Manager and Head Coach of the yet to be named Dallas franchise.
The announcement will reportedly happen on Thursday in Dallas.
