Altus PD investigate credit card skimmer found at gas station

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Police in Altus are investigating a credit card skimmer found at a gas station.
These pictures come from surveillance at the Conoco-Main Street Express Mart in Altus, where police say a technician said he found an unknown wiring system connected to the card reader at the gas pumps.
Officers say they have reason to believe they were installed around January 25th and were found on February 1st.
Police suggest for anyone who got gas there between those dates to check their bank accounts and credit card statements for any suspicious activity.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.