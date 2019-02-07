Anadarko woman arrested for planing imitation bomb at church

ANADARKO, OK (TNN) - An Anadarko woman is facing time behind bars after police say she left what appeared to be a bomb at a church.
Authorities say 39-year-old Donna Neconie placed an "imitation bomb" at the front entrance of First Christian Church in Anadarko last month.
The OHP bomb squad was called out to identify and remove the device. It’s not known how investigators connected Neconie to the incident, but she was arrested and is now charged with use of an imitation bomb with intent to intimidate.
She’s expected back in court this week.
