Cache Bulldogs welcome a new ‘big dog’ on campus

CACHE, OK (TNN) - The Cache Bulldogs are welcoming a chocolate lab to their team.
Hero is not going to be the Bulldogs’ new mascot, but he is going to be the “big dog” on campus. Hero is a drug dog and his newest assignment came about in a bittersweet way.
“It’s just that piece of memory that I get to hold onto,” said Kelly Jenkins, agriculture teacher at Cache High School.
The memory of her husband.
“I know that it was just a huge joy of his to train dogs," said Jenkins. "He did it on a daily basis. He was good at it.”
Kelly and her husband Bill owned the Texoma K9 Training Center. Bill was also a Lawton police officer. Unfortunately, he passed away in November.
“After his passing there was a handful left that I needed to place into homes," said Jenkins. "I knew they were at different stages of training so I had to be real careful with who I could chose to be handlers for those particular dogs.”
Hero, a chocolate lab, would find a home close to home.
“In a conversation she brought up that she’d like to donate a dog to Cache and I hear the word dog and I’m automatically like yes," said Christy Taylor, Cache High School Principal. "But, from there I went through the proper channels and spoke with the superintendent about having a narcotics dog here at Cache High School full time with our resource officer.,”
“It was just kind of a special, unique situation to be able to know that Hero could come and work at the school that I actually work at and get to see him on a daily basis if I wanted to,” said Jenkins.
Kelly says she felt Officer Fraze was the perfect man for the job.
“Bill was a dear friend of mine and just to know that he had his hands on this dog meant a lot to me being that I held him in such high regards," said Officer Rusty Fraze, Cache Police Department Resource Officer for Cache Public Schools. "It was a big deal to me to have one of his last dogs that he personally laid hands on and trained.”
Through a big donation and these big brown eyes, Bill’s memory lives on.
“I can’t help but smile when I look in the back seat and I see this guy here knowing the impact that Bill had on Hero," said Officer Fraze. "It just meant a lot to me. It mean a lot to our department, more than from a professional aspect. It was a very personal thing for me.”
In addition to working at the school, Hero will take on special assignments with the Cache Police Department.
