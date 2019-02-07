First Alert 7 Forecast: the coldest night in about a year is upon us

Mostly clear skies with lighter winds this evening into the overnight. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s by 8PM with lows in the mid teens. This will likely be the coldest night since February 12th of last year, when we hit 10 in Lawton. Another cool day tomorrow with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night as a weak disturbance passes by to our southeast. Lows in the mid 20s.