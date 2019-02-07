First Alert 7 Forecast: the coldest night in about a year is upon us

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A very cold night is on tap but a warming trend is also on the horizon.
Mostly clear skies with lighter winds this evening into the overnight. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s by 8PM with lows in the mid teens. This will likely be the coldest night since February 12th of last year, when we hit 10 in Lawton. Another cool day tomorrow with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night as a weak disturbance passes by to our southeast. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lots of clouds this weekend but slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. There is a low chance of showers as a weak storm system passes by through Monday. Highs on the Monday will be in the mid 50s and lows near 40. A cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning but there will not be a big temperature drop. Expect clearing skies on Tuesday with breezy northwest winds and highs in the mid 50s.
From mid to late next week, a nice warming trend is expected as highs hit the 60s on Thursday and possibly 70s next Friday!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
